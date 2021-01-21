‘Unity’ Needed to Improve Relations: China’s Message to US

As per AFP reports, Chinese foreign ministry said that it was prohibiting the officials, ex-officials and family members of the former president's government to enter mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau including his secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Hua Chunying further said that in the past few years, Mike Pompeo under Trump’s governance had done a lot of damage to the US-China relations which needs to be repaired.

"Over the past few years the Trump administration, especially Pompeo, has buried too many mines in US-China relations that need to be eliminated, burned too many bridges that need to be built, and destroyed too many roads that need to be repaired," Hua was quoted as saying by AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)