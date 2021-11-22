'No Manch or Mike to Politicians': Rakesh Tikait on What Drove the Farm Struggle

People’s movements do not need politicians to succeed. If anything, it may be the opposite. ‘No manch (stage), no mike to politicians’ – that is how the farmers agitation stayed free of politics.

The repeal of the farm laws reveals the unsaid admission – that the three laws were ill-conceived and a result of a disconnect from rural India. This step-back by the Prime Minister may not have been possible if the farmers agitation was politically driven.

However, agitations have to be driven to be effective. The tumultuous year of protests had required steering through difficult months. Patience of thousands had to be maintained despite provocation. Peace had to be practised as a principle. From these efforts emerged the unlikely leader of the agitation – Rakesh Tikait. Once a police constable, and a politician, now he says he is just a farmer. "I am a farmer like everyone else. We are all alike," he said, speaking to this author.