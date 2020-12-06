Farmers’ Protest: It is Instagrammers Vs ‘Godi Media’

The ‘Godi Media’, however, seems to have failed to vilify the farmers, according to Groverr.

“They know they can’t vilify the protesters and get away with it like they did with Shaheen Bagh protesters because of the bigotry of the country against Muslims,” he says. “Years of oppression and abuse of power is the trigger behind these protests. These protests are not just triggered by what’s happening now or by the current political party. The media has always been the propaganda tool for any political party in power.”

Prabhjit Singh, who has reported extensively on Punjab and is a senior reporter at The Caravan, adds, “The issues that the Punjab farmers faced have been buried in Punjabi papers, in Maharashtra in Marathi papers, and so on and so forth. It has never come out in the national forum because newspapers want stenographers, not reporters. Reporters sent on ground are often crime reporters, and not agriculture reporters, and they often don’t know the context of the protests.”