Nitish Attacks BJP Again Over Pegasus Issue; What Does He Want in Bihar?

After his stand on caste census, opposition to the population-control draft bill, and meeting with Om Prakash Chautala, BJP-ally and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is now echoing Rahul Gandhi on the Pegasus issue. The Bihar CM said that if the Opposition is demanding an investigation into the Pegasus snooping scandal, an investigation must be initiated.

In recent times, Kumar has deviated from the BJP's stand on multiple occasions.

But why is Kumar, a friend of BJP, suddenly speaking like a foe? Are the winds in Bihar about to change?