Navy Day: India’s ‘Silent Force’ Needs Resources to Win the Indo-Pacific Game

The theme for Navy Week 2021 is ‘Indian Navy – Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive’, and this is an apt formulation for the silent service, also referred to as the ‘Cinderella service’, given its diminutive size and budgetary allocation in relation to its peers – the Army and the Air Force. For the record, in India, the Navy to Army ratio by way of personnel is 1:20.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, who assumed office as the Naval Chief on 30 November, provided a broad overview of the Navy’s activities over the last year on the eve of Navy Day (December 4), and it is more than evident that the credibility of the service has been demonstrated in ample measure in the Indian Ocean.