Vice Admiral Hari Kumar Takes Over as New Navy Chief
CNS Kumar commanded Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat and served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.
Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday, 30 November, took over as the new chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and received a guard of honour at the South Block lawns in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. He replaced Admiral KB Singh.
Taking charge of the new title, CNS Kumar was quoted as saying, "It is a matter of great honour for me to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff. Indian navy focus would be on national security and maritime challenges. I will put my energy focused on it. My predecessors have guided the navy and I will also try to build upon their accomplishments and achievements."
Born on 12 April 1962, Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has served for nearly 39 years after he was commissioned on 1 January 1983, into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.
CNS Kumar's Sea Command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora, and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir, NDTV reported.
He also commanded Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat and served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
