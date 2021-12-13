Nagaland Killings: Peace Talks Have Become an Exercise in Manipulation

After the calamitous incident at Oting in Mon District, where six people were killed by armed forces on suspicion of their being militants, those following the Nagaland narrative across the country wonder if the “peace talks” would be derailed after that incident. The NSCN (IM) has finally said that it would boycott the peace talks unless the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is revoked. But coming at this juncture makes one wonder why the NSCN(IM) has been silent for almost a quarter of a century since 1997, when the outfit decided to talk peace for the first time. Why were the peace talks not conditional to the removal of a draconian law that hangs like the sword of Damocles over the heads of the people of the Northeast region? Why is the country only now clamouring for the revocation of the colonial Act?