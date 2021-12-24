Nagaland Killings: How a 1951 Amendment for ‘Public Order’ Enabled AFSPA

Do we have the right to life? The text of Article 21 of our Constitution says, “No person can be deprived of life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.” The expression ‘established procedure’ has practically become ‘prescribed’ procedure to take away the lives of innocent people.

Great ‘procedure’ is prescribed in the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958. No warrant is required to arrest or search, a reasonable suspicion of the officer is enough [Section 4(c)]. If he opines it is necessary to do so for the maintenance of public order, he can give a due warning (in the way he considers necessary) and use force, even to the extent of causing death. The area where force is permitted to be used should have been declared as a ‘disturbed area’ by the Central government or their representatives. Lastly, any officer who is commissioned or not commissioned, a warrant officer, or any other person equivalent in rank to the armed forces may use this power. If these conditions are fulfilled, any officer can kill a person in a ‘disturbed area’. More on this later.