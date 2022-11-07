Narendra Modi's India And McCarthy-led US: How Patriots & Traitors Remain Same

Little boxes on the hillside

Little boxes made of ticky-tacky

Little boxes all the same.

There's a green one and a pink one

And a blue one and a yellow one

And they're all made out of ticky-tacky

And they all look just the same.

And the people in the houses

All go to the university

Where they get put into little boxes

And they came out all the same…..

The paraphrased segments from the timeless song, Little Boxes, written by Malvina Reynolds and immortalised by the legendary American folk singer Pete Seeger and several others whose protest poems were frowned upon for being against ‘national’ interest beg the question: Is there any correlation between the American Establishment Act and the present Indian regime?