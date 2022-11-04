Angry Indian Voters: Can Centre and State Governments Act Jointly To Calm Them?

The survey results showed interesting correlation between anger against the Chief Minister and the recently-released unemployment data in India.

As far as the data suggests, Indians are clearly not biased towards a BJP or a non-BJP ruled state when it comes to their anger against their state governments and chief ministers. Indians are most angry with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (a Congress leader) and least angry with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (another Congress leader). India Tracker delved a little deeper on this point.

Rajasthan numbers aren't surprising given the latest crisis in the Rajasthan government and the open rebellion between the two powerheads in the state Congress - Pilot and Gehlot. The latter has been referred to as a "reluctant CM", however, once Pilot's name was floated as the new CM the crisis in the state unit deepened. This wasn't the first time that the state leadership was divided over a power struggle. While the state leadership, the CM included, was so busy with infighting, Rajasthan also registered the highest unemployment rate, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

While Rajasthan ranked second on the list of rampant joblessness at 28.8%, according to CMIE data, Haryana took the top slot and stood at 34.5%. According to the Anger Index, 35.4% Indians are angry with Rajasthan CM, while equally mighty 30.7% were miffed with the Haryana CM. In Bihar, where unemployment stood at 21.1%, at least 32% are angry with Nitish Kumar.

Interestingly, Chhattisgarh recently emerged as a state with least unemployment rates among all the states; and one can't overlook the fact that Chhattisgarh CM has emerged top ranked as far as managing the public anger is considered.

Ironically, the trend is not visible in all states. Himachal and Telangana, which ranked poorly on the Anger Index, ranked decently on the rate of joblessness. While a whopping 66.8% are angry with the Telangana state government, and 63% expressed their unhappiness with the Himachal Pradesh government, the unemployment rate in both states stood at 8.3% and 9.2%, respectively.

Alternatively, states that recorded least anger with their state governments and their chief ministers have shown good ratings on the unemployment chart.

State Least angry with State Level Governance CMIE Unemployment Rate