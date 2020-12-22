Karima Baloch’s Death: What Explains Western Govts’ ‘Silence’?

What can you say of a 37-year-old woman who has been killed? That she had been, for almost ten years, the head of the Baloch Students Organization (BSO), a group that fights for the rights of Balochs and that in Pakistan, unlike the Taliban and other international terrorist organisations, is outlawed.

That she had been a psychology student, and that she had found herself the leader of the BSO, the first woman ever to fill that role, almost in spite of herself. Who had lived for nearly ten years as a fugitive in her country until, in 2015, she managed to escape to Canada.