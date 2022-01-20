At Least 3 Dead, 20 Injured in Blast in Lahore's Anarkali Area: Reports

At least three people were reported dead, and 20 others injured in a blast in Lahore's Anarkali area on Thursday, 20 January, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

According to Dawn, Lahore Police's spokesperson Rana Arif confirmed the casualties, and said that the bomb was attached to a motorcycle.

Lahore Police's DIG Operations Abid Khan said that the impact of the blast had left behind a crater, which suggested that it was caused by a bomb.

"Our technical team is collecting evidence. We will reach a conclusion on the basis of their analysis," he said at the scene of the blast.

Police said that around 1.5 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast, as per Pakistan's Dunya News. Preliminary reports said that the blast took place at 1:44pm, which razed a building and destroyed eight motorcycles.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of the police to submit a report on the incident, the Dawn reported. He also directed officials to provide the injured with medical facilities as soon as possible.

According to Dunya News, the rescue teams reached the scene of the bomb blast and shifted the injured to Mayo Hospital. Mayo Hospital officials said that four people are in critical condition. Other injured people have received first aid by medics.