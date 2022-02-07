Karnataka Hijab Row: The Double Burden Facing India’s Muslim Women

Many have sprung to the defence of the colleges and authorities, saying a uniform means everyone must look exactly the same, and in that sameness is the true virtue of schooling and equity.

I wonder if a young Sikh boy was asked to strip his turban off before attending class, what that would amount to – sameness or shaming? What about a little girl on whose forehead her grandparent would lovingly dot a Chandan teeka for good luck ? Maybe that should be scrubbed right off before she steps into a learning environment. After all, rules are rules, correct?