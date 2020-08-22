Meet Justice Mishra – Who ‘Guards Dharma’ & ‘Draws Lakshman Rekha’

The motto of the Supreme Court reads ‘Yato Dharma Tato Jaya’, a verse from the Bhagavad Gita which in judicial practice means ‘victory is that of righteousness’.

This is a motto that has often been invoked for himself and the court as a whole by Justice Arun Mishra, who is heading the three-judge bench hearing the contempt case against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

During the arguments on the quantum of punishment against Bhushan in the contempt case on Thursday, Justice Mishra cited the idea of a ‘Laxman Rekha’ that cannot be crossed even with freedom of speech, while reiterating that in his 21 year-career, he had not ‘punished anyone for contempt’.