India’s ‘Urban’ Myth: Instead of Imitating West, Can the Poor Be Taken Care Of?

Dubai emerged as a significant modern and cosmopolitan city only in the last three decades. Early to 1970s, it was seen as a small fishing village in the desert that has almost nothing to attract outsiders. In 1966, Dubai’s fortune suddenly changed as they found oil reservoirs. It was the first boost to emerge on the global map and the political leadership tapped this opportunity in the most calculative manner.

Interestingly, the oil-related economy in Dubai is extremely small today (around 1 per cent of GDP), and there are other economic spheres (like real estate and tourism) where Dubai is doing better than many other developed cities. Dubai has suddenly emerged as the busiest trading port in the Middle East, providing maritime services to major businesses, thus adding another chapter to its growth story.

Dubai has also emerged as a fascinating luxury business hub (with the world’s largest shopping mall) and as an elite tourist destination very recently (with a range of five star hotels). Since the 1990s, Dubai started showcasing its priority in building world-class buildings, swanky towers (like the Burj Khalifa), modern monuments, museums, lakes and superior roadways to attract businesses and tourists. It has now allowed the foreign investors to purchase a lease of 99 years on private properties and made necessary amendments to support business developments by the migrants.

Though there are no provisions for citizenship rights to foreigners, Visa facilities for a longer period (10 years) are increasingly becoming easier. The Indians have profited much from these developments and many have favoured it over many popular European cities for businesses and residence.