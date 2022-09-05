Afghanistan: Taliban Using India's Aid for Their Families, Claims Ahmad Massoud

Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the 'Lion of Panjshir,' in an exclusive interview to the Indian Express, has alleged that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has India's "humanitarian support for their own forces and their families, not the people truly in need."

"They are not distributing aid justly, and they give it to one area more than the others based on ethnicity," he added.

He went on to say that, "with all his heart, he is thankful and grateful for the support that India has been giving. I thank the Indian government and amazing Indian people. And I urge them to continue the support because Afghanistan is going towards a humanitarian crisis. The people have nothing to eat."

Via the United Nations' World Food Programme, India is sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as a part of its humanitarian aid.