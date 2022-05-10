India’s Neighbours Are Still Wary of It – Sri Lanka Is an Example

Diplomats and bureaucrats from India dealing with their counterparts from neighbourhood nations (barring Pakistan, of course) often come unstuck with their all-or-nothing attitude. And this is true of non-state actors like the Tamil politicos in Sri Lanka, and even India-friendly political parties that are in power in any given nation at any given time.

The reasons are not far to seek. Struck by the inevitable 'small-nation mentality', neighbourhood interlocutors of all kinds end up attributing ‘big-nation arrogance’ to India at every turn. In reality, the truth lies in between, but Indian policymakers’ hands are eternally full to be able to grab the bull by the horn and sort this dilemma out, all at once. In effect, they invariably end up settling for immediate answers to immediate issues.