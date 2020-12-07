Should We, Indians, Be Optimistic About Immigration In Biden Era?

If I were to analogise the current imbroglio to puppet talking heads, I would say it’s important to understand that puppets don’t work in isolation; there is a puppeteer and puppet strings that operate behind the scenes.

While Trump may seem the scarier puppet on immigration – making incendiary remarks on immigrants and immigration – Biden, like Obama, seems the more amiable Pinocchioesque friendly puppet.

However, the invisible strings here would be machinations of plenty of other lobbyists, Congressmen and senators, who have a hard, vehement stance against immigration and high-skilled worker visas, and plenty of other anti-immigration hawks, such as Stephen Miller, who may not be in the public eye.