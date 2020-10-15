Proud To Be Indian, But Not To Hold An Indian Passport. Here’s Why

There is a tussle – the battle between the visceral and the rational – when it comes to the question of belonging to a place; the document you possess might show that you have a ‘different’ identity – one where you belong to another place. The adopted homeland, where the convenience of the document overrides your informal and non-compulsory bond of loyalty with the actual homeland.

I thought of exploring this conundrum deeper. Why is there a visceral feeling of being ‘privileged’ to be Indian but not privileged to have an Indian passport?

July 2020 marked a decade of my being an immigrant, living many years between Singapore and the United States.