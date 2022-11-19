Life of Fact-Checkers: How They Deal With Fake News on the Internet

Every day, we come across articles, WhatsApp forwards, and news stories on the internet. But not all of them are true. Some are honest, undetected mistakes, but some of them are carefully crafted narratives aimed at propagating lies. But fear not, those who are working hard to keep fake news away from the internet are here!

In this special podcast, I talk to three fact-checkers about their job, the craziest stories they've come across, and what you can do to counter misinformation.