Life of Fact-Checkers: How They Deal With Fake News on the Internet

Listen till the end to find out what you can do to tackle your uncle's latest WhatsApp forward.

Prateek Lidhoo
Every day, we come across articles, WhatsApp forwards, and news stories on the internet. But not all of them are true. Some are honest, undetected mistakes, but some of them are carefully crafted narratives aimed at propagating lies. But fear not, those who are working hard to keep fake news away from the internet are here!

In this special podcast, I talk to three fact-checkers about their job, the craziest stories they've come across, and what you can do to counter misinformation.

"In a viral video, a school from Ghaziabad was passed off as a Delhi government school converted into a madrasa."
Kritika Goel, Deputy Editor at WebQoof

We have Kritika Goel, Divya Chandra, and Siddharth Sarathe who join us in this light-hearted chat about information, fake news, and how they deal with it. Listen till the end to find out what you can do to tackle your uncle's latest WhatsApp forward. Aur haan, WebQoof na banein!

IF YOU COME ACROSS ANY SUSPICIOUS CLAIMS, FORWARD THEM TO OUR WEBQOOF TEAM TO GET THEM FACT-CHECKED RIGHT HERE: 9643651818.

