Indian Subcontinental Survey: Could Neighbours Raze Down Fences & Build Trust?

Some civil society actors remain convinced that the goodwill between ordinary Pakistanis and Indians will eventually force the two to end their hostile approach towards each other.

They also indicate how the Pakistani and Indian diaspora is very friendly with each other in defense of their conviction. There was the case of Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar who openly supported Pakistan once India was knocked out of the Cricket World Cup in 1992. More recently, one has observed the mutual admiration between Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Pakistani player Babar Azam.

But beyond these gestures, the reality is different. When asked if they would support a reversal of the partition of India, 44% of the respondents strongly supported the idea while 43% were vehemently opposed to it. As everyone knows, Bangladesh was East Pakistan till 1971, when culture and language triumphed over religion and the Pakistani Army failed to prevent the birth of a new nation despite mass atrocities and genocide.