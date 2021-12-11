India Pakistan Relations Are Worsening, Thanks to Imran Khan's Statements

Khan should, therefore, pay attention to his country’s descent into fundamentalist barbarism instead of pointing fingers at others. He can, however, be hardly expected to do so though because Pakistan has used extremists and terrorists to pursue its foreign policy agendas against India and in Afghanistan.

Khan needs to understand this basic difference between Pakistan and India but it is unlikely that he would do so. Clearly, the brief interlude in the middle of this year when it seemed that India and Pakistan were moving to reduce tensions is now over. Khan’s return to diatribe against the RSS and Hindutva support this assessment; in the middle of this year he had pressed the pause button on his fulminations against the Sangh Parivar.

Khan also asserted in his ISSI speech that India-Pakistan talks are not possible because of the BJP government’s “religious nationalism”. It is ironical that the prime minister of a country which was created on the basis of “religious nationalism” should be making such an argument on the possibility of India-Pakistan dialogue.