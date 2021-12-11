Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws: Colonial and Inconsistent With The Quran

Scholars of Islamic Law have said time and again that unlike Judaism and Christianity, the Holy Quran does not specify any punishment for anyone committing blasphemy, let alone punishment by death.

In Judaism, for instance, the Book of Leviticus, the third book of the Five Books of Moses (The Torah), provides pretty candid instructions on what to do with blasphemers, as is exemplified by the provisions of Leviticus 24:10 and Leviticus 24:16 respectively;

Take the blasphemer outside the camp. All those who heard him are to lay their hands on his head, and the entire assembly is to stone him.

Anyone who blasphemes the name of the Lord is to be put to death.

There is no such provision in the Quran.