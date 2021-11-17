How Pakistan PM Imran Khan Dug His Own Grave

The TLP is already the third-largest party in Punjab, the sixth in Sindh, and the seventh in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Taliban have had a soft spot for Imran Khan ever since he argued against military operations against them when in Opposition. Neither has he been ever been known to utter a word of criticism against them, even during their worst excesses. A pointer in this direction is that he has since announced the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority to make the country and the world “aware” of Islam. Notably, the new authority will also “remain vigilant of any blasphemous content being shared on the media”. Its patron chief is the Prime Minister himself. That’s hard to beat even for the TLP.