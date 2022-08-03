India-Nepal Ties Finally Easing Down, But Will the Momentum Last?

As a result of the recent political engagements between the prime ministers of Nepal and India, some gains are visible in the relations between the two countries, which, not very long ago, witnessed a strain in the combined aftermath of the map row, COVID-19 related problems and domestic politics in Nepal. Besides the dialogues between the two leaders during Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Delhi run in April and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lumbini in May, talks have now begun at the bureaucratic level around issues like power, trade, commerce, remittance, food security, and border management and upgrading of infrastructure along the open border, among others.

In mid-June, at the 12th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) in New Delhi after a period of seven years, Nepal and India discussed issues related to curbing trans-border criminal and terror activities and strengthening border infrastructure. The misuse of the open border for drug and human trafficking, smuggling of goods and small arms, fake currency note rackets, and illegal entry of third-country citizens are a few issues that have plagued both countries for long. The JWG mechanism was set up to fight precisely these problems.