'Think of Where You'll Stand in History': US As India in Talks to Buy Moscow Oil

India is exploring options to buy crude oil from Russia at a discounted rate to reduce inflationary pressures triggered by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, authorities said on Tuesday, 15 March, reported AFP.

The United States has reacted to the development, saying, "Support for the Russian leadership is support for the invasion."

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, 15 March, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the government had been holding discussions at the "appropriate level of the Russian federation" regarding the purchase of oil.

"Discussions are currently underway. There are several issues to be considered, like how much oil is available," he said.