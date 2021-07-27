India Must Allow Pakistan to Save Face: Real Meaning of Moeed's Tirade

Then came the inevitable hiccup on 1 April, when the Federal Cabinet rejected the Economic Coordination Committee’s proposal to import sugar, cotton and yarn from India, even after the Prime Minister had cleared the proposal while holding the finance portfolio. Clearly, there was some backtracking from within. At an Iftar party, however, General Bajwa saw this U-turn as arising from political compulsions. He added a few important points — that all issues including Kashmir could be discussed together, and that restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was the issue, not Article 370. Bajwa then said he might not emerge “unscathed” from his effort to normalise relations with India . Perceptibly, there was strong opposition from unknown quarters.

In May came more “leaks”, this time hinting that the contacts between the two sides had come to a “standstill”. The reason cited was that India needed to show “progress” to shift from talks to a dialogue. The conditions listed for a forward movement were: no change in the demography of Kashmir, which was apparently ‘non-negotiable’, that the “character” of the region should not be altered, steps should be taken to normalise the lives of the people, that statehood needed to be given “in one form or another”, and most notably, that any discussion on the status of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is off the table.

For sheer cheek—it is difficult to find an equal—it is like a neighbour abusing and cheating on their partner while lecturing one on the sanctity of marriage.