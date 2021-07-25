The Window of Dialogue With India is 'Perhaps Still There': Pak NSA Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said that the window of hope between relations between India and Pakistan improving earlier this year are 'perhaps still there', provided India is willing to create a conducive environment.

In an interview with Journalist Karan Thapar to The Wire, Yusuf spoke at length about the various factors that have a bearing on the equation between the two countries, including Kashmir, terrorism and Afghanistan. He also revealed details of meetings that were held that led to the reinforcement of the 2003 cease fire this year. He also says that while Pakistan wants to better its relationship with India, the country is finding it hard to understand if a rational dialogue can be had with the Indian government.

Raising the two core concerns of Pakistan, he says: