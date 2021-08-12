Afghan Govt Offers Taliban Power-Sharing Deal to Halt Violence: Report

The Afghanistan government has offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for a halt in violence in the country, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, quoting a government negotiating source.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," the source was quoted as saying.

The development comes a day after a United States defence official, citing US intelligence, said that the Taliban could possibly take over Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 90 days, after isolating it within the next 30 days, Reuters reported.

The official stated that the new assessment of how long Kabul could stand was a result of the Taliban's shocking speed in taking over one city after another.