India & IPEF: Joe Biden's Attempt to Woo PM Modi With Trade ‘Bargains’?

The US government under President Joe Biden has on more than one occasion referred to the US relationship with India as ‘most important’. Recently, Biden, speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of the Quad summit, reiterated that message. Based on his launch of the much-awaited Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), the Biden administration is starting to walk the talk. The IPEF, which covers the US and 12 partner nations, is tailored to meet the demands of India, the bargain hunter in international trade.

India is not in any trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific region. It is not party to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CP-TPP) and it pulled out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at the last moment after eight years of negotiations, frustrating the trade bloc’s participants. Though similarly averse to multilateral trading arrangements, the US under Biden has re-entered the Indo-Pacific trade architecture through the IPEF, after the Trump administration pulled out of the TPP in 2018.