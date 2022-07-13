Here Is Indian Economy’s Status Update Amidst a Global Slowdown

(This is a two-part article analysing whether the wide comparisons being drawn between the Indian and Sri Lankan economies are valid. While India is certainly not going the Sri Lanka way, it needs to acknowledge some red flags of its own. You can read the first part here.)

Much of the social media commentary in India on Sri Lanka's economic situation seems to be drawing comparisons between the two economies. While we saw in the previous article how such comparisons are too simplistic and are based on a misplaced understanding of India’s situation, analysing India’s macro-public finance numbers while narrowing down the focus on its public debt position is an exercise worth pursuing at this stage.