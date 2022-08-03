ADVERTISEMENT
Live

CWG 2022, Day 6 Live: Cricket Team Awaits Barbados Challenge, 5 Boxers in Action

CWG 2022, Day 6 Live: Live Updates from Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2022

The Quint
Published
Sports
2 min read
CWG 2022, Day 6 Live: Cricket Team Awaits Barbados Challenge, 5 Boxers in Action
i
Snapshot
10:00 AM , 03 Aug

Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live: India's Schedule

Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 saw India winning four medals - gold medals in women's fours lawn bowls and men's team table tennis, and silver medals in mixed team badminton and men's 96kg weightlifting, by Vikas Thakur.

The Indian contingent will be looking for another successful outing on Day 6, as plenty of superstar athletes will be in action.

Here's a look at the schedule for the day:

Also Read

India at CWG, Day 5 Wrap: 2 Gold and 2 Silver Medals Added to India's Tally

India at CWG, Day 5 Wrap: 2 Gold and 2 Silver Medals Added to India's Tally

Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1pm

Weightlifting

  • Men's 109kg - Lovepreet Singh (2pm)

  • Women's 87+kg - Purnima Pandey (6:30pm)

  • Men's 109+ kg - Gurdeep Singh (11pm)

Judo - Starts At 2:30pm

  • Women's 87kg Quarterfinals - Tulika Mann

  • Men's 100kg Elimination Round of 16 - Deepak Deswal

Hockey

  • Women’s Pool A Game - Canada vs India (3:30pm)

  • Men’s Pool A Game - Canada vs India (6:30pm)

Also Read

CWG 2022: President Of India, Mary Kom Celebrate Historic Lawn Bowls Gold

CWG 2022: President Of India, Mary Kom Celebrate Historic Lawn Bowls Gold

Boxing - Starts At 4:45pm

  • Over 45kg - 48kg Quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas

  • Over 54kg - 57kg Quarterfinals - Hussam Muhammed

  • Over 48kg - 50kg Quarterfinals - Nikhat Zareen (11:15pm)

  • Over 64kg - 70kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (Aug 4, 12:45am)

  • Over 75kg - 80kg Quarterfinals - Ashish Kumar (Aug 4, 2am)

Squash - Starts At 8:30pm

  • Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - Saurav Ghosal

Also Read

CWG 2022: Thakur Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, Does 'Thigh-Five' Celebration

CWG 2022: Thakur Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, Does 'Thigh-Five' Celebration

Cricket – Starts At 10:30pm

  • Barbados vs India

Athletics

  • High Jump Finals - Tejaswin Shankar (11:30pm)

  • Women's Shot Put Final - Manpreet Kaur (Aug 4, 12:34am)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×