CWG 2022, Day 6 Live: Cricket Team Awaits Barbados Challenge, 5 Boxers in Action
CWG 2022, Day 6 Live: Live Updates from Day 6 of Commonwealth Games 2022
The Indian women's cricket team will play in their final group stage match against Barbados.
Three weightlifters will be in action.
Five boxers, including Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, will feature on Wednesday.
Squash player Saurav Ghosal will fight for a bronze medal in men's singles.
Tap here to find the full Day 6 schedule of the Indian contingent.
Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live: India's Schedule
Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 saw India winning four medals - gold medals in women's fours lawn bowls and men's team table tennis, and silver medals in mixed team badminton and men's 96kg weightlifting, by Vikas Thakur.
The Indian contingent will be looking for another successful outing on Day 6, as plenty of superstar athletes will be in action.
Here's a look at the schedule for the day:
Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1pm
Weightlifting
Men's 109kg - Lovepreet Singh (2pm)
Women's 87+kg - Purnima Pandey (6:30pm)
Men's 109+ kg - Gurdeep Singh (11pm)
Judo - Starts At 2:30pm
Women's 87kg Quarterfinals - Tulika Mann
Men's 100kg Elimination Round of 16 - Deepak Deswal
Hockey
Women’s Pool A Game - Canada vs India (3:30pm)
Men’s Pool A Game - Canada vs India (6:30pm)
Boxing - Starts At 4:45pm
Over 45kg - 48kg Quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas
Over 54kg - 57kg Quarterfinals - Hussam Muhammed
Over 48kg - 50kg Quarterfinals - Nikhat Zareen (11:15pm)
Over 64kg - 70kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (Aug 4, 12:45am)
Over 75kg - 80kg Quarterfinals - Ashish Kumar (Aug 4, 2am)
Squash - Starts At 8:30pm
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - Saurav Ghosal
Cricket – Starts At 10:30pm
Barbados vs India
Athletics
High Jump Finals - Tejaswin Shankar (11:30pm)
Women's Shot Put Final - Manpreet Kaur (Aug 4, 12:34am)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.