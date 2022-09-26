India at UNGA: Why Did New Delhi Mellow Its Diplomatic Tone at the World Forum

The Ukrainian war was fought at the diplomatic – and one can say, 'hardly diplomatic!' level at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) this week. US President Joe Biden invoked the UN Charter to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted Russia to be punished for invading his country, and called it a “terrorist state”, and made it clear that Ukraine would fight the war all the way to the end even as Putin announced the reinforcement of 300,000 reservists to go to the war front.

African Union leader Macky Sall made it clear that Africa does not want to be “the breeding ground” of a new Cold War and it cannot be pressured into taking sides over the Ukraine war, even as he pressed for the need for the United Nations to give representation to Africa on the Security Council through two seats.