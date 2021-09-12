Police Officer Killed in Srinagar Terror Attack, J&K Leaders Condemn the Killing

A Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police official was killed in a terrorist attack on Sunday, 12 September, in Srinagar's Khanyar, news agency ANI reported.

The police sub-inspector identified as Arshid Ahmad was rushed to the hospital for treatment after he was shot but later succumbed to injuries. News agency IANS reported officials saying that the suspected terrorists fired at a police checkpost near the Khanyar police station in Srinagar.

Additional forces had reached the spot and the entire area had been cordoned off and an operation had been initiated to nab the attackers.

Meanwhile, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that the perpetrators involved in this case have been identified and "they will be brought to justice."