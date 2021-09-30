In J&K, the Administration’s Extraordinary Measures Bypass Ordinary Law

The Jammu & Kashmir administration is now well past its second year of ruling the Union Territory via executive fiats. So, earlier this month, when it issued yet another order, the latest in a slew of similar official missives by which it administers control over the Valley, it was no surprise that the public reacted with suspicion, anger and bitterness. After all, it’s been more than three years that the region has seen no elected government. The whole former state has been remade, its governance structures bulldozed and then raised afresh — all to foster a new polity, one that, at least the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes it, will guarantee a lasting integration of Kashmir with the country.

The restructuring of J&K is still under way, and for the most part, is realised with the help of a steady stream of seemingly portentous official communications.