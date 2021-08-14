Trinamool Must Look Beyond Banking on Mamata in 2023 Tripura Polls

After registering a thumping victory for the third time in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is once again trying to expand the party in other states, and its main focus has been Tripura, where Assembly elections are due in early 2023. The TMC, which is mostly a Bengali party, sees the northeastern state, where Bengalis are a majority, as a favourable ground.

The TMC debuted in Tripura’s electoral politics way back in the Lok Sabha election of 1999, where it fought along with the BJP. The National Democratic Allliance got crucial support from the Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS), then a major non-Left tribal party.

Former Chief Minister Sudhir Ranjan Majumdar was made TMC’s face, who contested from the Tripura West Constituency. Its ally BJP contested from the Tripura Eest Constituency, an ST-reserved seat, and the candidate was Jishnu Deb Barman, the current Deputy Chief Minister of the BJP government. Although the NDA failed to win any seat, it got 27.3% votes against 56.2% of CPI(M). The TMC emerged as the second-largest party by fetching 14.5% votes, while the BJP got 12.8%; the Congress was reduced to mere 7% votes.