Tripura: Ahead of Crucial Polls, BJP Ally Joins Hands with TIPRA 

Antagonising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its junior ally IPFT on the night of Friday, 19 February, forged an alliance with another smaller tribal based parties to fight the upcoming polls to the tribal autonomous body.



Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) President Narendra Chandra Debbarma and General Secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia, both are ministers of the BJP-led council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. They, however, said that they are still in coalition with the saffron party.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee told IANS on late Friday night that the IPFT did not share their decision with them.

"However, our senior leaders are discussing the latest political development," Bhattacharjee said.