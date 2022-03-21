Pak PM Imran Khan Salutes India for Maintaining an 'Independent Foreign Policy'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, 20 March, praised India for having an "independent foreign policy".

He made these comments with regard to the country's decision to continue importing crude oil from Russia despite the threat of sanctions by the United States (US), PTI reported.

"I salute our neighbouring country India for always maintaining an independent foreign policy," Khan was heard saying during a rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

He added that despite being a part of the Quad grouping (India, the United States, Australia and Japan), India had managed to remain a neutral country and maintain ties with both Russia and the US.

He also said that his own foreign policy would favour the people of Pakistan, just as India's favours its own citizens.

"I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either," Khan said.