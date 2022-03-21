Pak PM Imran Khan Salutes India for Maintaining an 'Independent Foreign Policy'
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, 20 March, praised India for having an "independent foreign policy".
He made these comments with regard to the country's decision to continue importing crude oil from Russia despite the threat of sanctions by the United States (US), PTI reported.
"I salute our neighbouring country India for always maintaining an independent foreign policy," Khan was heard saying during a rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
He added that despite being a part of the Quad grouping (India, the United States, Australia and Japan), India had managed to remain a neutral country and maintain ties with both Russia and the US.
He also said that his own foreign policy would favour the people of Pakistan, just as India's favours its own citizens.
"I haven’t bowed before anyone and will not let my nation bow either," Khan said.
Khan made these comments despite being a critic of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
'Reject EU Offer to Condemn Russia'
Khan also criticised western nations for urging Pakistan to condemn Russia for its actions against Ukraine. He said that he had rejected offers by European Union (EU) envoys to take steps against Russia. "They broke protocol by making the request," Khan said, according to PTI.
He also cited past instances to highlight that his country had suffered by toeing the line of the west.
"We became part of America’s war against terror in Afghanistan and lost 80,000 people and $100 billion," he added.
Khan's comments come amid an impending no-confidence motion against his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
Around 100 lawmakers from Pakistan's opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the country's National Assembly Secretariat on 8 March.
A national Assembly session is expected to be held on 21 March with regard to the motion. The vote is expected to take place on 28 March.
(With inputs from PTI.)
