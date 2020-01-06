Pakistan Media Critique PM Khan on Economy and Passing Army Act
Leading Pakistani newspapers have criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to address the challenges faced by the country, especially on the economic front and for the "imperious haste" of his government to pass bills in Parliament to amend the Army Act to secure the job of top general Qamar Javed Bajwa.
"It is becoming an increasingly visible trend now that wherever important decisions are being made the person most conspicuous by his absence is the prime minister himself," the Dawn newspaper said in a stinging editorial on Monday, 5 January.
At the moment, entire sectors of Pakistan's economy are landing up in situations that necessitate public appeals and pose potentially catastrophic threats to the continuity of business, it said.
The recent hikes in the power and gas tariffs clearly point to a critical lack of governance in the system, the editorial commented.
In every area, there is a sense of drift, a derelict state of governance, and the consequences of neglect are getting to be more and more visible.
For example, the editorial pointed out that the polio virus has made a spectacular return to the country, thanks to the juvenile decision of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leadership to place their social media team leader in charge of the polio programme.
"The country is now crying out for leadership at the top, somebody to pull it all together. An absentee prime minister is not working to solve problems and set the direction," it commented.
The PTI Cannot, and Must Not Ignore the Parliament: The Nation
The Nation, a Pakistani English daily newspaper, in an editorial, noted that the PTI has not learnt the lesson yet. The Supreme Court verdict on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) extension ordinance should have been a wake-up call.
The party led by Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, may be in power for the first time, but it cannot claim ignorance of the democratic procedure that has been around for centuries, it said.
Yet, firmly into its term, the party is still riding roughshod over the checks and balances placed in the Constitution by its framers, it said.
The ruling party must understand that the reason the Supreme Court passed the buck to the Parliament on the COAS extension was not to absolve itself of responsibility, but to obey a cardinal democratic principle; that all important national decisions should be made by Parliament's consensus, it said.
The paper also commented that Khan's government hopes to pass the key amendments to the Army Act in Parliament this week to ensure that Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa gets a three year extension in service.
Unusually speeding up and shortening the normal process of a constitutional amendment and legislation is the same rejection of democratic norms it was cautioned for.
"At this crucial juncture and on such an important law the government needs to show respect for Parliament and the public," it added.
‘Unwarranted Haste’: Business Recorder
Business Recorder, in an editorial, said the Pakistan government acted with unwarranted haste, calling sessions of the two houses of parliament on a 24-hour notice, and also bypassing proper legislative process.
The issue had assumed so much hype because the government repeatedly committed procedural faux pas in announcing a three-year extension for Gen. Bajwa, landing the case in the Supreme Court.
The leading business daily noted that skeptics have been raising objections to the justification that the "security environment" calls for continuity, arguing that, like in the case of governments, what is important under all circumstances is institutional strength, individuals come and go.
A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by the then chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa on 28 November granted a six-month extension to Gen Bajwa after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief within six months.
The ruling came in the nick of time as Bajwa, 59, was set to retire at midnight on 28 November. On 19 August, Prime Minister Khan extended Bajwa's term for another three years, a move suspended by the apex court on 26 November, citing irregularities in the manner of extension.
The powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has wielded considerable power in deciding matters concerning security and foreign policies.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)