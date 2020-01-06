Pakistan Media Critique PM Khan on Economy and Passing Army Act

Leading Pakistani newspapers have criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to address the challenges faced by the country, especially on the economic front and for the "imperious haste" of his government to pass bills in Parliament to amend the Army Act to secure the job of top general Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"It is becoming an increasingly visible trend now that wherever important decisions are being made the person most conspicuous by his absence is the prime minister himself," the Dawn newspaper said in a stinging editorial on Monday, 5 January.

At the moment, entire sectors of Pakistan's economy are landing up in situations that necessitate public appeals and pose potentially catastrophic threats to the continuity of business, it said.

The recent hikes in the power and gas tariffs clearly point to a critical lack of governance in the system, the editorial commented.