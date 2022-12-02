How Kashmir Needs A Language Beyond 'Conflict', 'Crackdowns' & 'Curfews'

Three centuries later, in a Kashmir mired in new invisible forces and political disquiet, Smith’s concept was among the nearly four thousand Western concepts and technical terms that the central government-run Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) is translating into vernacular Indian languages, most recently in the Kashur language in the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

A literal translation of 'Invisible Hands' in the Kashur language would be “gaebi ath” but that didn’t cut it with the team of experts. “It would have been an odd translation,” said Javed Dar, faculty of the University of Kashmir’s Political Science Department and coordinator of the five-day workshop.

The concept of gaebi has spiritual connotations in Kashmir also known as 'the land of saints' and for its rich and syncretic religious culture, akin to the Biblical adage of the mysterious ways of god while the term at hand was a market force. “We thought about it, six of us discussed it for nearly half an hour,” said Dar. “It is not the hand literally.”

Dar came up with “gair shinakhti” — literally, unidentified but in the back of his mind, he said it bothered him that this is a typically Urdu word. Several hours after the day’s workshop had concluded, “Late at night, I had another thought that we use the term ‘nae-deed’ for what we can’t see with our eyes. So the next day I suggested ‘nae-deed taqat’.”

With an accomplished smile, Dar said: “Now it looked like a Kashmiri word.”