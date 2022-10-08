'Kids Struggling': Is Delhi Govt Schools' NEP Merger Doing More Harm Than Good?

Last year, Shaheed Amir Chand Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (SAC) was merged with Shaheed Bhai Bal Mukund, and the campus of SAC is nowset to function as a sports complex. The matter was discussed at a meeting held among the various stakeholders of the school, in the presence of the Director of Education, Udit Prakash Rai, in July 2021.

The minutes of the meeting, accessed by The Quint, said that the land for the Delhi Sports University was allotted in Mundka. It reads, "Augmentation and procurement of the proper infrastructure and other facilities will take about one year to come up at the designated location. Therefore, without waiting for augmenting the sports facility at Delhi Sports University Mundka, it has been decided to use the premises of SAC, GSV, Sham Nath Marg, and nearby sports complexes for the purpose of Administrative Block and classes for the sports university so that the sports university can be started from this year itself. The sports facility at sports complex, Ludlow Castle and SAC, GSV, Sham Nath Marg make it the ideal location to start the sports university."

Such mergers have taken place at various schools across the capital. Speaking at the press conference, Dixit said, "Many such mergers have taken place in several places across the city. In this case, the vacant plot is being used for a sports university. In many others, it is handed over to NGOs and private players."