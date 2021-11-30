How Do Police Get Away With Custodial Torture? Blame the Law

It was only after the Magistrate in the case in a strongly worded order on 2 February 2021 reprimanded the State government that it responded. The Court noted that by refusing to either accept or deny the sanction request, the State was ducking its statutory duty and described the situation as ‘pathetic’.

Shockingly, at the end of the month, the State government finally communicated its decision of rejecting the sanction for prosecution. This decision has been challenged by way of a writ petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. At the time of writing this article, no hearing that substantially discusses the merits of the governmental action has been conducted. The fact that after more than three years of the bus conductor being discharged by the Court, trial against the accused police officers is yet to begin demonstrates the de-facto immunity enjoyed by police officials by virtue of Section 197.