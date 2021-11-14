'My Son Was Murdered': Mother of Youth Who Died in Police Custody in Kasganj

“Aren’t the police supposed to show the body before the post-mortem? To see if there are any marks. But they didn’t show us his body,” she said.

Meanwhile, Altaf's father Chand Mian also initially alleged that his son had been killed in police custody. "I handed over my son to the cops. But I feel that my son has been killed," he had earlier said.

However, soon after he appeared to change his statement and give a clean chit to the police.

In a video that surfaced two days later on social media, Altaf's father says, “I made the accusations and spoke to the media in anger. When I talked to the doctors, they told me that he (Altaf) had died by suicide. The police got him to the hospital, the doctors tried to treat him, but he couldn’t be saved.”