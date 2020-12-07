No, CCTVs In Police Stations Won’t Help, Attitude Change Is Needed

The Supreme Court order, though a welcome and laudable step, presumes that all police brutality, crimes like rape and other human rights violations take place inside police stations only.

It is not so. The reality is different.

A great deal of custodial torture, particularly of suspects accused of terrorism, takes place in secret locations. Generally maintained by intelligence wings/agencies, they are known as Safe Houses. Since intelligence wings/agencies are usually involved in terror-related cases, suspects are taken there.