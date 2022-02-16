Gurugram Collapse: When Citizens Pay for India’s Shoddy Construction Practices

The collapse of six floors in a high-end residential complex in Gurugram has sent shock waves across the capital and surrounding areas. As buildings go higher with dense urban development, there is no proper system in place to check the quality of construction.

In recent years, as urban areas have been rapidly expanding, more and more high-rise buildings are being built based on sophisticated structural design systems, specifying the use of superior-quality construction material. Such construction calls for close checking of design calculations and careful implementation to ensure that the material and details as specified by the structural engineer are strictly followed. Unfortunately, the current process of implementation has serious shortcomings.