Godmen in Indian Politics: Will Religion Trump Development in Madhya Pradesh?

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for more than 15 years, and it has promoted a Hindutva agenda through its policies and programmes. The influence of Hindutva on the electoral fortunes of political parties is well-known, and the BJP has been successful in using it to its advantage.

The Congress party resorted to a soft Hindutva strategy using tactics such as installing 108 Hanuman idols in leader Kamal Nath's family stronghold of Chhindwara before the November 2018 assembly election. After securing a victory in the election, the Nath government wasted no time setting up the Adhyatma department which seems to be nothing more than a thinly-veiled attempt to push spiritual propaganda.

Shastri is the founder of the Bajrang Sena, a right-wing group that has been involved in several controversial incidents in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh where he is based. He has been accused of making hate speeches and inciting violence and has been involved in clashes with the police and other groups.

Shastri's influence in Madhya Pradesh is growing, and it is becoming a significant factor in the state's electoral politics. He has a considerable following in his home district of Chhatarpur where the BJP won one seat and the Congress three seats in the 2018 assembly elections.