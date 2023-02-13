Hindutva Mob Allegedly Enters Muslim Man's House in MP's Khandwa, Installs Idol

Clashes erupted between two communities in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Sunday, 12 February, after a right-wing mob allegedly broke into a Muslim man's residence at Munshi Chowk in Dubey Colony, placed a Hanuman idol, and began worshipping it.

The mob, reportedly led by Ravindra Avhad, a former councillor candidate in Khandwa's Padamkund ward, allegedly broke into Sheikh Asgar's house, installed the Hanuman idol, and started performing religious ceremonies.