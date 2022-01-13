Why Islamophobia, Calls for 'Genocide' Are Not Just Election Tactics Anymore

This 'official' vilification of Muslims is a matter of serious concern because it not only jeopardises the security of common Indian citizens who happen to follow Islam, but also puts under scrutiny the intent of a regime which is under oath to protect its citizens.

To remind you, on 26 March 2017, Ajay Mohan Bisht, alias Yogi Adityanath, had promised the citizens of Uttar Pradesh that he will duly and faithfully and to the best of his ability, knowledge, and judgement perform the duties of his office without fear or favour, affection or ill-will and that he will uphold the Constitution and the laws.

Though only an oath, we now come to realise how important it is to administer this oath to our political executives. And, more importantly, how crucial it is for them to follow this oath.