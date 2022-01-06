UP Elections: Yogi and the Right-Hand Path of Advertising

Whether ads make a big difference to election outcomes is, of course, still a big political conundrum. The jury may be still out on that. But some ads are designed, released and media-planned in a way to obfuscate or enrage. They are designed to create chatter-chaos and trigger reaction-traps, rather than harness real electoral advantages.

That is what the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) provocative print ads against the Samajwadi Party are. Those of us who’ve seen campaigns since the demi-dark Arun Nehru designed 80s political ads suspect that Uttar Pradesh elections this time around are going to be won by fine caste calculations, big money, communal flashpoints, and one mesmerising mega campaigner.