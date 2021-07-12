'Sulli Deals' to Love-Jihad: Why Community Leaders Stay Silent

The travails of Hindu women are no less, they, too, have been misused and violated by gurus, babas and tantriks ('godmen') in the name of religion.

A very eminent guru is known to have a new woman for himself every sunset and sunrise. Childless women, unmarried and divorcees are the easiest prey. They are then used to bring in the others - the naïve and unassuming. Even young girls—who have not even reached puberty—are targeted. There are many malpractices, mainly physical, that they put women through for a son.

Religious fanatics go on to the streets targeting young couples under the guise of the much-misused 'love-jihad' concept. They then come back to assault and abuse their own women, to satiate their never ending lust.

Exploiting their vulnerabilities, these fanatics make women in India easy targets for hate and sex crimes. The internet has given them a platform to misuse and malign girls, to intimidate and threaten.

'You threaten, abuse and vilify ours, we’ll do the same to you' seems to be the motto.

Without support, candlelight marches and protests at Jantar Mantar, these women have been forced to stand up for themselves, to expose the predators and file FIRs.